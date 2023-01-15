Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

