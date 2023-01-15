Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 232 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EW opened at $78.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $6,621,324 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.