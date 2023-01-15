Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 103,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 62,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $182.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

