Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
