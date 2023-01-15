Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

