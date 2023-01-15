Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $574,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.