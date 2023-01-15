Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 30,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $158.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.