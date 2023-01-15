Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $964,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $120.31 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

