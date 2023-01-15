Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.84.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.