Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

