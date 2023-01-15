Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

NYSE DG opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

