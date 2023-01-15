Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

TMUS stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

