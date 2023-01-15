Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 16,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,439.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,302.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,240.45. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

