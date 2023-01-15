Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

