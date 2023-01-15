Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $832,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 202,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

