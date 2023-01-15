Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.06 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

