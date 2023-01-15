Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.