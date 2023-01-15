Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

