Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,991 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 848,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

GDX opened at $32.65 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

