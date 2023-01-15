Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.