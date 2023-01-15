Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 66,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

