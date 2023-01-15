Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 232 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

