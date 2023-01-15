Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 301 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,607,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 442,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Amdocs stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

