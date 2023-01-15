Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 319 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.88 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $313.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

