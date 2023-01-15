Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday.

SAE stock opened at €63.22 ($67.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

