HC Wainwright Comments on Renalytix Plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Renalytix in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Renalytix Trading Up 5.2 %

RNLX opened at $2.62 on Friday. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 184.06% and a negative net margin of 1,694.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Renalytix by 186.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 466,824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Renalytix by 33.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renalytix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 97.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

