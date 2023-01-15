HC Wainwright Weighs in on argenx SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($15.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($15.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $107.22 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($430.11) to €425.00 ($456.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX opened at $401.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.80. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in argenx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.