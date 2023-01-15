HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.87 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

