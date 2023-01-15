Head-To-Head Analysis: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TMC the metals and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

39.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -100.54% -70.60% Westwater Resources N/A -8.76% -8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.35) -2.43 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$16.14 million ($0.29) -3.62

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westwater Resources beats TMC the metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

