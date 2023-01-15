Head-To-Head Review: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edwards Lifesciences and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 0 7 15 0 2.68 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $99.68, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 511.59%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Heart Test Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.23 billion 9.25 $1.50 billion $2.32 33.75 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 738.33 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 27.20% 24.75% 17.36% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Heart Test Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

