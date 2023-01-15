Head-To-Head Review: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 37.91% 16.98% 1.51% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.40 $36.27 million $3.57 8.32 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.57 $2.28 billion $0.55 9.51

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

