Head-To-Head Review: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.34 -$168.07 million 0.19 125.22 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 18.19 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kanzhun.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Kanzhun currently has a consensus price target of 21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.65%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Risk and Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

