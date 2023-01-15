Head-To-Head Survey: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Assets Trust and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Macerich 5 3 2 0 1.70

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.58%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.3% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Assets Trust and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 10.04% 3.49% 1.40% Macerich -9.86% -2.76% -1.04%

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. American Assets Trust pays out 180.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $375.83 million 4.45 $36.59 million $0.71 38.93 Macerich $847.44 million 3.20 $14.26 million ($0.39) -32.36

American Assets Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Macerich on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

