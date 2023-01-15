Head-To-Head Survey: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) vs. Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Regenicin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42% Regenicin N/A N/A -14,584.88%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -2.96, suggesting that its share price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Regenicin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 9.49 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -23.56 Regenicin N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Regenicin on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. Its products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

