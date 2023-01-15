Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

