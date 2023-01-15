Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $30.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.