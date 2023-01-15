Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

