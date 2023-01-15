Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

