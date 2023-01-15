Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $41.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

HCCI stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

