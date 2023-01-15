Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $41.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

HCCI stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

