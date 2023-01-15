HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, CIBC upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.22. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

