HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.22. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 586.30%. Equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HEXO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

