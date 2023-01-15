HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
HighGold Mining Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTC HGGOF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. HighGold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
HighGold Mining Company Profile
