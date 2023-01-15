HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HighGold Mining Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTC HGGOF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. HighGold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Get HighGold Mining alerts:

HighGold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 20,942 acres Johnson Tract gold property located in Southcentral Alaska, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for HighGold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighGold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.