Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

