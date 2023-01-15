Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 36,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $48,881,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.34. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.