Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $225,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 175,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $280,000.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.77.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.