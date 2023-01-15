Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $225,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 175,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $280,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

