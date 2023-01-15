Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $219.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

