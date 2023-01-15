Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 571,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

