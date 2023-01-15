Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTEB opened at $50.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.