Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

