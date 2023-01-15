HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,574 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 622,466 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HP by 272.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 328,526 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $2,635,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.