HSBC Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.79.

NIKE stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

