HSBC Upgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Barclays lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.35) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 4.1 %

DIISY stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

